The art of wellness: What can acting teach us about emotional regulation?

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, what can acting teach us about emotional regulation and human connection?

Program host Dr. Joe Sirven explores how techniques utilized by actors onstage may benefit people experiencing stress in their everyday lives and discusses tools for regulating challenging emotions.

The guest are Jim Piddock, an actor, writer and producer, and Lindsey K. Bennett, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist in Jacksonville.

In the later block, a wellness program helps cancer survivors return to their fitness routines.

Connie Smith, senior director of healthy living at the First Coast YMCA, discusses the unique challenges cancer survivors face in maintaining health goals and how the Livestrong program helps participants transition back into their daily lives.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"



Copyright 2025 WJCT News