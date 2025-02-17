Pollen season gets a jump start. Here are some tips to breathe easier

Spring is just around the corner. And as temperatures climb, so do the pollen counts, leaving many folks sniffling and sneezing their way through the next several months.

The increase in pollen levels is primarily due to the extended growing season that our warmer weather brings. Plants are blooming earlier and for longer periods, releasing more pollen into the air. Trees, grasses, and weeds all contribute to the pollen count, with oak and grass being the leading pollen producers in Florida.

If you’re wondering why the warmer weather leads to more pollen, it’s a combination of factors. First, higher temperatures can cause plants to produce more pollen. The lack of freezing temperatures also means that plants can start their growth cycle earlier in the year. This extended growing season results in more pollen being released over time.

While the season has officially kicked into high gear, the abnormally cold January did stunt the arrival of pollen season.

According to the USA National Phenology Network, Florida’s Spring Index Leaf Anomaly shows the season started about a week later than normal.

The first spring leaf anomaly focuses on the time when the first leaf appears on lilacs and honeysuckles, which are among the first plants to show leaves in the spring.

If you are one of the millions of Floridians with seasonal allergies, there are several tips and tricks to help you survive the pollen season.

Close windows and doors: While it might be tempting to let in the fresh spring air, keeping windows and doors closed can prevent pollen from entering your home. Use air conditioning to keep your home cool and pollen-free.

Shower and change clothes: After spending time outdoors, take a shower and change your clothes to remove any pollen that might have settled on you. This can help reduce your exposure to allergens.

Use air purifiers: Investing in a good air purifier can help reduce the amount of pollen and other allergens in your home. For best results, look for purifiers with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters.

Consider allergy medications: Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays can provide relief from allergy symptoms. Consult with your doctor to find the best option for you.

Create a pollen-free zone: Designate a room in your home as a pollen-free zone. Keep windows closed, use an air purifier and avoid bringing outdoor items into this space.

For those seeking a break from the pollen, heading to the coast can be a refreshing escape. The ocean air tends to have lower pollen levels, offering a natural reprieve from the allergens that fill the inland air.

We debuted our “First Alert Allergy Tracker” this evening. An EXCLUSIVE look at the actual pollen count in Jacksonville. In fact, we track it from the top of our building.(Pollen dot com doesn’t use an actual count in JAX)



Great partnership launched between Action News JAX and… pic.twitter.com/9X0WERe2zU — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) February 10, 2025

Allergy testing can help identify allergens that are causing your symptoms, allowing for targeted treatment.

Immunotherapy, also known as allergy shots, can help reduce your sensitivity to allergens over time, while medication management can help alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life.

While pollen season can be annoying, it’s also a sign of the vibrant life and growth happening around us. So don't let allergies keep you from enjoying all that Florida has to offer!



