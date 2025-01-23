© 2022 Health News Florida



Red tide is finally fading in the waters off Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published January 23, 2025 at 5:12 PM EST
Map of red tide
Harper, Mary
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

The lower amounts of the toxin were detected after several weeks of medium and high concentrations were reported along the Tampa Bay area coasts.

Red tide is receding in the waters off Sarasota County. For the first time in weeks, only background levels of the toxin were detected.

That follows several weeks where medium and high concentrations were found on the county's beaches.

In Manatee County, only very low amounts were found at Anna Maria Island and Longboat Pass Boat Ramp. Medium concentrations were reported on the Sunshine Skyway south fishing pier and in the mouth of Tampa Bay.

In Pinellas County, low amounts persist in Bayboro Harbor, south of downtown St. Petersburg.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide were reported during the past week off Sarasota County.

Map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
