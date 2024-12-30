© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
COVID-19
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida COVID deaths top 5,800 for 2024, but significantly fewer than previous years

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published December 30, 2024 at 9:22 AM EST
Health News Florida

With two days left in the year, the most COVID deaths, 521, had been reported in Miami-Dade, followed by 448 in Palm Beach and 365 in Pinellas.

The number of Florida resident deaths this year linked to COVID-19 will be significantly lower than in past years.

Data posted on the Florida Department of Health website Monday morning showed that 5,896 resident deaths had been tied to COVID-19 this year.

This year’s pace of deaths is lower than during the past four years.

The pandemic hit the state in 2020. That year, Florida had a reported 23,349 deaths, according to state data. The number jumped to 39,870 in 2021, before declining to 21,307 in 2022 and 8,442 in 2023.

With two days left in the year, the largest number of deaths, 521, had been reported in Miami-Dade County, followed by 448 in Palm Beach County, 365 in Pinellas, 322 in Hillsborough and 305 in Broward.

COVID-19 death counts include only Florida residents with a positive PCR, antigen or sequencing test result. County of death is based on the deceased’s residence when the person became a case.
Tags
Health News Florida COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus deaths
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida