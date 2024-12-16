Jacksonville offers a free, virtual service for residents who don’t have health insurance

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode , we talk about a new Jacksonville pogram to connect uninsured patients with health care providers.

Healthlink Jax is a virtual service that is free for residents who need medical services but lack health insurance.

Dr. Sunil Joshi, Jacksonville’s chief health officer, breaks down the new initiative and the city’s goals for improving the community’s health outcomes.

Then, a Nassau County student-athlete severely injured in a soccer match returns to the field thanks to the safety protocol of his school’s athletic program.

West Nassau High School athletic director Richard Knott and athletic trainer Tony Marra describe their concussion screening process, the importance of a trauma care team and an upcoming fundraiser, A Night for Heroes .

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the program host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2024 WJCT News