The emotional toll of a cancer diagnosis and best ways to navigate treatment

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this week’s program, we present the case of a patient recently diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and outline the best way to navigate cancer treatment from understanding the diagnosis to the long-term challenges of survivorship.

We also delve into the importance of second opinions and how to cope with the emotional toll of a cancer diagnosis and treatments.

The guest is Dr. Chadi Nabha, an oncologist, researcher and author of "The Cancer Journey: Understanding Diagnosis, Treatment, Recovery and Prevention." After nearly 25 years in direct patient care, Nabha transitioned to administrative and research roles.

In the latter block, a Jacksonville-based community initiative highlights the transformative practice of daily meditation.

Karen and Herb Bandy, directors of the Transcendental Meditation Center , discuss the power of mindfulness and gratitude in everyday lives and how quieting the mind can reduce stress and elevate well-being.

The program host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"



Copyright 2024 WJCT News