Red tide is on the march along beaches in the Tampa Bay area

Anyone heading to the beaches in the Tampa Bay area might want to keep a watch out for red tide.

Heavy concentrations of the toxin were found this past week at four beaches in Sarasota County and at Anna Maria Island in Manatee County and Fort De Soto in Pinellas County.

In Sarasota, those locales are Manasota Beach, Brohard Beach, Venice Inlet and New Pass Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported off Pinellas, and along Manatee and Sarasota beaches.

Respiratory irritation was also reported over the past week in Sarasota County.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict northwestern movement of surface waters and southeastern movement of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3½ days.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Map of red tide hotspots

Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7