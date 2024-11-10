Navigating the health care system when diagnosed with prostate cancer

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we discuss how to navigate the health care system when diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, affecting 13% of men in the U.S.

During our discussion, Michael, a patient diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, describes his journey and how he is navigating the health care system. He details the adjustments he’s made in his daily life, the challenging aspects of treatments and how he stays motivated to heal.

Then, what was once deemed a death sentence is now regarded as a chronic disease. Human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, is treated and managed with antiretroviral therapy, but the disease remains a public health crisis, particularly in the South

Marc Meachem, head of U.S. external affairs at ViiV Healthcare , highlights factors that contribute to the disproportionate impact of HIV in our region. He discusses how prevention and treatment have evolved over the past three decades, racial disparities in diagnoses and resources for newly diagnosed patients navigating medical care.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

\

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2024 WJCT News