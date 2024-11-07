Florida abortion measure faced major opposition in rural, Panhandle counties

While it had widespread support in urban areas, a ballot proposal that would have enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution ran into opposition Tuesday in rural and Northwest Florida counties, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The proposal, known as Amendment 4, failed to pass when it did not receive support from a required 60 percent of voters.

While large numbers of voters supported the measure in areas such as Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas counties, majorities opposed it in 40 counties.

As an example, in Northwest Florida, majorities opposed the measure in Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

As another example, in South Central Florida, majorities opposed the proposal in DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands and Okeechobee counties.

Statewide, the proposal received support from 57.1 percent of voters.