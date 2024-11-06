Voters in Missouri, Alaska and Nebraska say yes to paid sick leave

Voters in Republican-led Missouri, Nebraska and Alaska passed measures Tuesday that will require employers to pay sick leave to workers.

In Missouri and Alaska, employers will now be required to give workers one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked. Missouri provides some exceptions for small businesses. Alaska capped the hours at 40 for small companies and 56 for larger companies

Nebraska voters also approved a ballot measure giving workers the right to earn paid sick leave. But Nebraska's measure does not specify the rate of accrual.

The proposals in Missouri and Nebraska passed by comfortable margins, and one in Alaska appeared likely to pass with about 70% of votes counted early Wednesday morning.

Fifteen other states and the District of Columbia have paid sick time laws, according to the Center for American Progress. While the vast majority of private employers offer their employees paid leave, an estimated 22% of American workers do not have paid sick time.

The Alaska measure was bundled with an increase in the minimum wage from $11.73 to $15 an hour by mid-2027 and protection against employer-required attendance at political or religious meetings or events unrelated to job duties.

The Missouri proposal also was coupled with a minimum wage increase to $15 by 2026.

Information from NPR and KFF Health News was used in this report.