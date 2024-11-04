Red tide and related respiratory irritation reported in Tampa Bay coastal counties

Low concentrations of red tide were detected this past week at New Pass Dock in Sarasota Bay, on the north end of Lido Key.

State environmental officials say higher concentrations are being found off the coast of Charlotte County, with the most found about three miles west of Little Gasparilla Island.

Lower concentrations are found in the Gulf of Mexico, about eight miles west of Sand Key off Pinellas County. Low amounts are also being found in the mouth of Tampa Bay, two miles west of Egmont Key.

Over the past week, the red tide organism Karenia brevis was detected in 85 samples: one offshore of Pinellas County, two offshore of Manatee County, five in and offshore of Sarasota County, and four offshore of Charlotte County.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported to FWC's Fish Kill Hotline over the past week in Pinellas, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties.

Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported over the past week in Pinellas, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

Environmental officials predict the blooms will continue moving offshore to the west in the coming week.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Map of red tide hotspots

Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7