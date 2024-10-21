New UNF poll shows Florida's abortion and marijuana amendments will pass

A new opinion poll suggests Florida voters are primed to pass two of the most contentious questions on the November ballot, approving recreational marijuana and a right to abortion.

A survey from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab, released Monday, shows:

Sixty-six percent of respondents said they would vote to pass Amendment 3, which would add the legalization of recreational marijuana by adults to the Florida Constitution. Thirty-two percent would vote no. The proposal needs 60% to pass.

Sixty percent would vote for Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion without government interference in the state constitution. That's the threshold for passage. Thirty-two percent would vote no. The amendment’s fate could come down to turnout, said Michael Binder, faculty director of the research lab and a professor of political science.

UNF POLL: See the results from the latest survey

In other responses:

In the presidential race, former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by a wide margin in Florida. Fifty-three percent support Trump compared with 43% for Harris. Two percent were undecided.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott leads Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by 49% to 46% in the U.S. Senate race. One percent said they would vote for someone else, and 4% were undecided.

