Medicare enrollment is underway. Recipients should check plans for changes

This may have slipped past you in amid the post-hurricane haze, but Tuesday marked the beginning of the annual enrollment period for certain parts of Medicare.

This federal health insurance program mostly covers people 65 and older.

Each year, recipients can change their Medicare health and prescription drug plans for the following year to better meet their needs.

Much of the discussion this time is an array of changes that could lead to "benefit disruption" consumers should know about, in particular around Medicare Advantage choices and the prescription payment plan.

Leigh Purvis, prescription drug policy principal for AARP, says Medicare recipients should consult their plans to check for changes to providers, services and cost for 2025.

"There was a law that passed in 2022 that created a lot of new benefits for people in Medicare. So starting next year, Medicare drug plans are gonna be more generous than ever before, and that includes a $2,000 annual out-of-pocket spending cap."

You can sign up for or change your Medicare Advantage, which offers additional prescription drug coverage. Medicare Advantage, or Part D, offers government-approved plans from private insurance companies.

Open enrollment ends Dec. 7.

The Florida Department of Elder Services offers a free program to help with Medicare issues. Go online to FloridaShine.org or call 1-800-96-ELDER (963-5337).