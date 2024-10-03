The emotional burden for Helene victims is heavy. Here's how to get help

In the days since Hurricane Helene roared past the Tampa Bay area, leaving behind 11 fatalities and record-breaking storm surge, people continue to try to fix what’s been broken.

In some cases, that includes their mental health.

Hundreds called the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay – which provides a multitude of services to people needing help – in the week leading up to Helene’s impact.

Then, they were looking for things like sandbags and insurance assistance.

Now, people are requesting access to basic necessities: food, clothing, a tarp to use as a makeshift roof. Between Sept. 27 and Sept. 30, the Crisis Center answered 712 hurricane-related calls.



But they’re also dealing with much more than just the loss of their physical belongings, said Crisis Center CEO Clara Reynolds.

“You sat through a storm. You heard it. You saw the water coming into your home. So there’s a lot of trauma that we are working to help people get through,” Reynolds said, emphasizing the mental toll that such an event can have. “And a lot of that is through conversation.”

Even though most callers ask for specific, tangible items, the Crisis Center team allows them to speak freely and encourages an open conversation about their feelings.

“We give them the information they need, but we also ask how they are doing, how is their family doing, just giving them a chance to talk,” said Reynolds.

She mentioned how a common sentiment is the feeling of helplessness, and not knowing where to begin.

However, she said you can’t take care of your home, car or family until you take care of yourself.

Another of Reynolds’ recommendations is to reflect on your media consumption. If you find yourself doomscrolling through endless hurricane updates on the news, take a brief pause.

“If you’re becoming more agitated than educated by the information that’s coming to you, it’s time to take a break.”

Here are some other ways Reynolds said you can take care of your mental health during this time:

Give yourself permission to step back and reevaluate - take a moment every day to pause, breathe or meditate.

Track and reflect on any negative coping habits you may have formed, such as increased alcohol consumption.

Connect with friends, family and neighbors - you’re not alone.

Have faith that everyone - from community clean-up crews to county and state governments, is actively trying to better the situation.



And in times of such widespread suffering, those who avoided a direct impact may start to experience some survivor’s guilt.

Reynolds said they’ve seen that problem before, like during the Covid pandemic.

“I know oftentimes folks will start calling us [about survivor’s guilt] a couple of weeks [after] the event. That has traditionally been what we’ve seen.”

A way to cope with this feeling is to show up for those in need. Reynolds says that you'll get as much from helping someone as the recipient will.

There are plenty of ways to get involved with hurricane relief efforts throughout the state.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you’re overwhelmed or need someone to talk, dial First Contact (formerly Tampa Bay Cares) at 211 or text your ZIP code to 898211.



Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7