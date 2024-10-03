Pinellas County is monitoring red tide off beaches post-Helene

Pinellas County and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are monitoring low to medium concentrations of Red Tide detected in water samples taken from Pinellas waters. Low concentrations were found off Pass-a-Grille, the Clearwater Intracoastal Waterway and Honeymoon Island.

Medium concentrations were found off St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach and Dunedin Causeway.

Residents along the beach communities, especially those cleaning out their homes and businesses from Hurricane Helene, may experience respiratory irritation when concentrations are higher, especially when the wind is blowing onshore

County officials say it is not known if Hurricane Helene is linked to this occurrence of Red Tide, nor when conditions will improve.

According to Sarasota-based Climate Adaptation Center, hurricanes, when they create massive runoff events, are key to setting off Red Tides.

“The more tropical systems that form the greater the chances of having major rainfall episodes driving nitrogen rich runoff into the Gulf, triggering Red Tide events 2 to 3 weeks later,” according to an article on the group's website.

Occurrences of Red Tide in the Gulf of Mexico have been documented for centuries, but blooms can be worsened by excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous.

Residents can report fish kills to FWC through the FWC Reporter app, by calling 800-636-0511 or by submitting a report online. Residents who find dead fish near their boat dock can retrieve them with a skimmer and dispose of them with their regular trash.

Florida Department of Health's Healthy Beaches program also routinely monitors water quality at beaches. For the latest sampling data, click here.

The Department of Health has also posted advice about taking precautions against Vibrio Vulnificus, an infectious bacterium that can be present in warm, brackish sea water after floods or storms.

