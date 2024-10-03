New law takes effect creating an Alzheimer’s training course for law enforcement

Two new Florida laws that took effect Tuesday could make things easier for people living with Alzheimer's disease in their interactions with law enforcement.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports at least 580,000 Floridians have Alzheimer's disease. And 6 of 10 will wander off at some point.

Then when an officer encounters them, they can react with anxiety, fear or hostility and become combative. They might not answer because they forgot their name, address or family members, according to the association. They forget social norms -- which can lead to indecent exposure and shoplifting -- and sometimes they make false claims of abuse.

A new law ( HB 801) creates optional training for police on recognizing someone with dementia, communicating with them, using alternatives to physical restraints, and spotting abuse, neglect or exploitation. It passed the Legislature unanimously.

Jennifer Braisted, government affairs director for the Alzheimer's Association's Florida chapters, spoke with Central Florida Public Media’s public affairs program Engage.

“[W]with HB 801, going into effect,” said Braisted, “law enforcement will actually be able to get continuing education now for this ... curriculum which they have been asking for, and so now they'll actually be able to get credit for it.”

Another new law (HB 341) allows drivers to indicate their diagnosis for a disability or disorder like Alzheimer's on their license.

