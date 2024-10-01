NCH and Florida Blue reach a last-minute agreement on a multiyear contract

At the eleventh hour, Florida Blue and NCH agreed on a multiyear hospital-insurer agreement late Monday that will keep the Naples-based health system's doctors, hospitals and practices in-network for patients.

The previous contract had been set to expire at midnight Monday. Had no deal been finalized, about 40,000 Florida Blue subscribers would have had to pay out-of-network charges for NCH providers or find new ones.

On Tuesday morning, Florida Blue announced there will be no disruption in service for members who use NCH doctors and practices.

"Together with NCH, we look forward to continuing to serve the health care needs of Southwest Florida, and helping ensure access to high-quality care that is as affordable as possible for our members," Florida wrote in a statement on its website.

Florida Blue said that members, clients, stakeholders will receive more information in the days to come. Members with questions should call the number on the back of their insurance card.

Details of the agreement were not available Tuesday morning.

The two parties had been negotiating for months before the agreement was reached late Monday. According to reports, NCH had been asking for a 9.5% increase in annual payment rates from the health insurance company.

NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is a locally governed nonprofit system anchored by NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital and other medical facilities serving Southwest Florida.

Health News Florida's Rick Mayer contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 WGCU