PAC behind the Florida abortion amendment raises another $1.145 million

A political committee leading efforts to pass a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights raised about $1.145 million from Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, while spending about $7.693 million, according to a newly filed finance report.

Contributions included $1 million from Michelle Locher, who lists a Boca Raton address.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee had raised nearly $57.65 million since being formed in April 2023. It had about $12.06 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 20.

The proposed amendment, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 4, says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

Floridians Protecting Freedom started a drive to pass the amendment last year, after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill that prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.