Interventions for treatment-resistant depression, and advances in brain surgery

On this episode, we examine innovative remedies used to alleviate the symptoms of treatment-resistant depression and other mood disorders.

For patients who do not respond to medications and therapies used to treat depression, interventional approaches like transcranial magnetic stimulation or ketamine therapy may be an option.

Our guests are Dr. Savitha Puttaiah, medical director of Baptist Behavioral Health, and patient Jim Alabiso.

Then, we delve into the history and evolution of brain surgery.

Dr. Theodore Schwartz is one of the leading neurosurgeons in the U.S., specializing in minimally invasive brain surgery.

In his new book, "Gray Matters: A Biography of Brain Surgery," Schwartz sheds light on the rewarding yet stressful practice of neurosurgery through storytelling.

Dr. Schwartz discusses advancements in neurosurgery, tips to maintaining brain health and the cases that impacted him the most.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The program host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

