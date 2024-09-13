CEO of Memorial Healthcare System is out after a negative board review

The CEO of one of South Florida’s largest health care networks has resigned following a negative review from the hospital's board.

Scott Wester, who was hired in 2022 under a three-year contract to run Memorial Healthcare System, resigned Wednesday, and the board voted unanimously to terminate his contract a day later.

The board was not in agreement with the strategic plan Wester had presented for the future of the health care system.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald reported on Wester leaving the position.

David Smith, Memorial's chief administrative office, will take on the role of interim CEO.

The Broward County health network includes six hospital and a free-standing cancer center. The taxpayer-funded system employs more than 17,000 people.