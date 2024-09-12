New research points to a solution for treadmill runners' shin splints

For runners who prefer the steady thrum, pacing and incline control of a treadmill (and the air conditioning that often comes with it), there can often be an unpleasant tax — shin splints.

Now, researchers from the University of Virginia Health System may be onto a treatment plan that protects against this pesky sports injury.

A recent study suggests that incorporating outdoor gait training alongside home exercises can improve running biomechanics, even on a treadmill.

Shin splints, a common ailment affecting 40% of runners, often start as lower leg tenderness that worsens with continued running, potentially leading to stress fractures for those unable to hang up their sneakers.

The study looked at treadmill runners ages 18 to 45 who experienced lower leg pain. Participants underwent four weeks of outdoor gait training with vibrotactile feedback, which alerted them when their foot-ground contact time was excessive — a known contributor to shin splints. This feedback helped participants adjust their stride to reduce impact.

The results showed that those who received gait training not only improved their strength, but also made favorable adjustments in running mechanics, benefiting outdoor and treadmill running.

This finding suggests that outdoor gait training could be a valuable strategy for treadmill users seeking to run pain-free.

Besides reminding us that going outside remains a habit that is ultimately good for you, the study reiterates that there's more than one way to achieve tip-top running comfort and performance — in a climate-cooled gym or the great outdoors.

Click here to read previous Health in a Heartbeat posts.