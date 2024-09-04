Avoid the aggressive lone star tick and its arsenal of health maladies

Don't mess with Texas. Not with its ticks, anyway. The lone star tick, once found mostly in the southeastern United States, has been expanding its turf.

The ticks are becoming more common in the Northeast, the Midwest and even Canada.

While its bite isn't as dangerous as that of the also-common blacklegged tick, which spreads Lyme disease, lone star ticks do cause plenty of health maladies, including ehrlichiosis, tularemia, southern tick-associated rash illness and Heartland virus.

UF/IFAS The lone star tick can transmit various pathogens to humans, such as those that cause ehrlichiosis and tularemia. The adult female (right) has a white splotch on its back.

The adult female lone star tick has a white splotch on its back. Lone star tick bites are less likely to cause illness than blacklegged ticks, but they're certainly more likely to bite you. Entomologists say they are easily the more aggressive species.

A blacklegged tick often positions itself on a tall blade of grass or a branch and waits for a host (that's you) to come walking by. But a lone star tick comes to find you. If you're out in the woods or tall grass and standing still, these ticks sense the carbon dioxide you emit and head that way.

What is going on with these aggressive and turf-shifting ticks? Scientists explain some of their expansion as a result of climate change. A warmer climate suits them, so that's where they go. But studies also suggest that lone star ticks may be resettling in areas that once were their home.

If you're going to be out in the woods, you need an effective insect repellent. Treating shoes or boots with permethrin can keep ticks from taking a hike up your leg.

If you've been in the deep woods, an immediate shower and tick check is a great idea. If you live in suburbia, keep your yard mowed and clutter-free, and try to keep the deer out.

