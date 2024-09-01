Cannabis companies stoke Amendment 3 supporters with another $11 million

A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment to allow recreational use of marijuana raised $11 million from Aug. 16 through Aug. 23, with $10 million coming from the Trulieve cannabis company, according to a new finance report.

The Smart & Safe Florida political committee had raised a total of $82.62 million in cash since being formed in 2022, with more than $75 million coming from Trulieve.

Also, Verano Holdings, another cannabis company, contributed $1 million to the committee on Aug. 20, bringing its total to $3.5 million, according to the finance report.

As of Aug. 23, the Smart & Safe committee had spent $56.9 million.

The proposed amendment, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 3, says, in part, that it would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that allowed medical marijuana.