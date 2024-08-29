When you take your blood pressure medications might influence its effectiveness

We all keep time to an internal cellular clock. Our circadian rhythms are tuned to the rotation of the Earth and its cycle of night and day. Still, our clocks aren't all set to the same hour and minute.

Some scientists believe that this biological clock influences whether we are a morning person or a night owl.

If you groan and swear at the morning alarm, perhaps you can blame this internal timepiece when you're late for work and someone demands an explanation. This is our chronotype. We've all got one.

Now, a team of international researchers has found that our chronotype might influence the effectiveness of blood pressure medication. Their work indicates that those diagnosed with hypertension might want to match the time they take prescriptions with their sleep schedule.

Study findings suggest that doing so might be better for the heart.

It's important to note that you shouldn't change your medication schedule without first checking with a physician.

The study tracked 5,000 people for several years, analyzing their blood pressure. Researchers also asked the participants for information about their chronotype.

Findings indicated that early birds were less likely to suffer a heart attack when they took their blood pressure medication in the morning, compared with the evening.

Conversely, night owls experienced heart attacks less often when they took their meds at night.

Physicians and pharmacists often recommend taking the pills in the morning, but some scientists have challenged that recommendation.

This study could influence that debate. Scientists, however, say more study is needed before declaring that it's time for a change.

