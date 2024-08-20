167,000 pounds of Perdue frozen chicken recalled after complaints about metal wire

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender products that may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The items were produced on March 23 and shipped to retailers nationwide or sold online.

The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets; 22-ounce (1.38-pound) vacuum-sealed plastic packages.

Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders; 29-ounce (1.81-pound) vacuum-sealed plastic packages.

Butcherbox Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets; 22-ounce (1.38-pound) vacuum-sealed packages.

All three products are labeled with a best-if-used-by date of March 23, 2025 and the number P-33944 on the back of the package.

The problem was discovered after the Georgia-based company received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in products. Perdue immediately notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

The USDA is concerned that some packages may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.