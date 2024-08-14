Florida reports another uptick in deaths related to COVID-19

A reported 3,162 Florida resident deaths have been linked to COVID-19 this year, as the death toll continues to climb, according to data on the state Department of Health website.

The number of deaths was up from 2,972 at the beginning of July and 2,740 in early June.

This year’s pace of deaths, however, is lower than during the past four years.

The pandemic hit the state in 2020. That year, Florida had a reported 23,347 deaths, according to state data. The number jumped to 39,870 in 2021, before declining to 21,300 in 2022 and 8,436 in 2023.

This year, Miami-Dade County has had the most reported deaths, with 278. It is followed by Palm Beach County, with 241 deaths and Pinellas County with 189.