16,000 cans of Perrigo baby formula recalled in Florida and other states

A product recall has been issued for more than 16,000 cans of powdered baby formula after a routine test showed it had elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The Perrigo Co.'s recall involves cans labeled "Premium Infant Formula with Iron, Milk-Based Powder." They had been shipped to CVS stores in Florida as well as H-E-B groceries.

The Food and Drug Administration said no incidents have been reported in connection to the recall so far.

The recalled formula shipped to CVS has the lot code T11LMXC and a use-by date of Nov. 11, 2025.

The recalled formula shipped to H-E-B carries the lot codes T11LMXC with a use-by date of Nov. 11, 2025 and T09LMXC with a use-by date of Nov. 9, 2025

The FDA reported Perrigo notified both chains to remove the product from shelves and warehouses.

