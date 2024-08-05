UF Health is no longer involved in plans for a new Palm Beach Gardens hospital

The University of Florida Health System will no longer be involved in the building of a new hospital in Palm Beach Gardens.

A UF Health representative cited leadership changes for pressing pause, the South Florida Business Journalreported..

Jupiter Medical Center plans to move forward with the project.

UF Health and the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation announced plans in 2022 for the micro-hospital equipped with 20 beds and an emergency room. It was set to open this year.

According to the medical center, the project was planned as a two-story, 53,000-square-foot in Avenir, a new development being built in western Palm Beach Gardens.

