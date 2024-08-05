© 2022 Health News Florida



UF Health is no longer involved in plans for a new Palm Beach Gardens hospital

Health News Florida | By Helen Acevedo
Published August 5, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT
UF Health and the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation announced plans in 2022 for a new micro-hospital equipped with 20 beds and an emergency room. In August 2024, UF Health says it is no longer involved in the project.
Jupiter Medical Center
A UF Health representative cited leadership changes for pressing pause, according to a report. Jupiter Medical Center plans to move forward with the project.

The University of Florida Health System will no longer be involved in the building of a new hospital in Palm Beach Gardens.

A UF Health representative cited leadership changes for pressing pause, the South Florida Business Journalreported..

Jupiter Medical Center plans to move forward with the project.

UF Health and the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation announced plans in 2022 for the micro-hospital equipped with 20 beds and an emergency room. It was set to open this year.

According to the medical center, the project was planned as a two-story, 53,000-square-foot in Avenir, a new development being built in western Palm Beach Gardens.
Helen Acevedo
