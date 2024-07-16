Panel resumes debate over financial statement for Florida abortion ballot measure

A state panel is trying to reach agreement on a revised financial impact statement that would appear on the November ballot with a proposed constitutional amendment about abortion rights.

Tangling over issues such as costs of potential lawsuits and implications for the Medicaid program, the Financial Estimating Conference spent hours Monday debating the financial effects of the proposal.

Financial impact statements usually draw little attention, but an initial statement approved last year for the abortion amendment led to a still-unresolved court fight.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ representative on the panel, Chris Spencer, has pushed to consider issues such as costs of lawsuits that could result if voters pass the amendment in November.

“It is truly inevitable. The Supreme Court is going to have to address these issues. That, in and of itself, is protracted litigation," he said.

But panel member Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, says it’s tough to speculate about litigation costs.



“I have no idea if it’s going to be protracted litigation. I have no idea what someone opposing these things is going to assert when they bring the case," she said.



The ballot proposal, Amendment 4, seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. It says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

Financial impact statements appear with ballot initiatives to provide estimated effects of the measures on government revenues and the state budget.

The estimating conference approved a statement for the proposal in November, but that was before the Florida Supreme Court on April 1 issued a ruling that allowed a six-week abortion limit to take effect.

Floridians Protecting Freedom, a political committee leading efforts to pass the amendment, filed a lawsuit arguing that the statement needed to be revised after the Supreme Court ruling.

While the case remains pending at the 1st District Court of Appeal, the estimating conference has been meeting to discuss possible revisions to the statement.