Maintain good self-care while caring for a family member with Alzheimer's

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease can be stressful and challenging for family members. All too often, families are unable to afford professional help. So, the burden can fall entirely on them.

A 2023 Alzheimer's Association report notes that about 11 million people — family members and others — provide unpaid care for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia. That amounts to 18 billion hours.

The association also notes that 70% of caregivers confirm that coordinating care is stressful. Three out of four say they have become concerned for their own health given the stress and difficulty of the job.

Of course, the demands of care increase as the disease progresses.

Even so, people step up every day to face the challenge, to give all their energy and commitment to someone with whom they share a bond of love stronger than any hardship.

Experts say caring for a family member can actually strengthen those bonds. But the hardship is real, too. They note that caregivers need to maintain their own health. It's OK to seek help from extended family and friends.

Alzheimer's and dementia family support groups, both in person and virtual, can offer valuable advice.

Nobody, experts note, should be afraid of asking for that assistance. It is crucial to take care of yourself during a trying time. Eat nutritiously. Exercise. Take a break when you can. Keep in touch with friends. Maintain your favorite hobby. Seek professional help if you feel depressed.

This will help a caregiver achieve this final and dignified expression of love for a spouse or other family member in a way that maintains them physically and mentally.