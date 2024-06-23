Neurology specialists discuss new findings in Alzheimer's research

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this program, host Dr. Joe Sirven and guests discuss the differences between Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

The guests are Dr. Gregory Day, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic specializing in diagnosing and managing Alzheimer’s disease, and Melissa Murray, a translational neuropathologist at Mayo Clinic.

They address prevalence, risk factors, early detection signs and preventive measures related to brain diseases.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly 6.9 million people in the United States have Alzheimer’s dementia.

In the next segment, we focus on two caregivers who make sacrifices and adjustments to look after their loved one — a Vietnam War veteran with metastatic prostate cancer complicated by a history of strokes.

According to a report from AARP, family caregivers provide over $600 billion in unpaid care nationwide.

The guests explain the challenges and strategies they have encountered in managing the costs associated with caregiving.

The guests are Dr. Amy Hessler, a neurologist at Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville, and Letha Smithson-Hessler, a retired vocational rehab counselor and health care manager.

