A closer look at the genie in your genome. Plus, the challenges of caregiving

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, program host Dr. Joe Sirven examines the importance of genomic data and its effect on health decisions.

While genetics focuses on the function and composition of single genes, genomics is the complete set of generic information.

Elizabeth Reed Aden, the author of "The Goldilocks Genome: A Medical Thriller," explains how people can explore genes and use genomic data in their daily lives.

Afterward, we focus on the escalating trend of caregiving in the U.S. According to a report from AARP, family caregivers provide over $600 billion in unpaid care nationwide.

This journey is challenging and deeply emotional, underscoring the need for support and understanding.

Sheila Collins shares her story about finding a balance between self-care and the demands of caregiving for her 97-year-old mother.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

