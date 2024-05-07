Jacksonville aims to curb its mental health issues

With exceptionally high mental health problems, Jacksonville is launching a new initiative called “Mental Health Matters Jax.”

The effort comes as state figures show that Jacksonville’s mental health hospitalization rate is 13% higher than Florida’s average, according to Mayor Donna Deegan.

Deegan on Monday announced three new programs during Mental Health Awareness Month:

PUBLIC EDUCATION: A Mental Health First Aid education program will help people identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use, Deegan said.

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing will manage the program.

“This training program gives community members the skills they need to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem, or experiencing some other type of crisis,” Deegan said.

The nonprofit council, based in Washington, D.C., said it drives policy and social change on behalf of more than 3,400 mental health and substance use treatment organizations and the more than 10 million children, adults and families they serve.

CRISIS LIFELINE: Deegan also announced funding for two more crisis managers at United Way of Florida’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline call center, due to a 75% increase in calls since 2022.

AID FOR CHILDREN: With mental health issues on the rise for children and teens, the city is giving $430,000 to Angel Kids Pediatrics, which provides mental and behavioral health services for children in underserved parts of Jacksonville, as well as in Amelia Island and St. Johns County.

For more information, go tojacksonville.gov/mentalhealthmattersjax.