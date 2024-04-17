© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broward commissioner withdraws tax request to fund heart screening program

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published April 17, 2024 at 9:55 AM EDT
County Commissioner Mark Bogen has been spearheading the Broward Heart Project, which offers free preventive cardiac tests to qualified residents at local hospitals.
WLRN, file
County Commissioner Mark Bogen has been spearheading the Broward Heart Project, which offers free preventive cardiac tests to qualified residents at local hospitals.

Commissioner Mark Bogen's decision comes after an audit found the Broward Heart Project, to which the county already allocated $10 million, spends more on administrative costs than testing.

Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen on Tuesday withdrew his request for a surtax to help fund a heart health pilot program.

His decision comes after an audit found the Broward Heart Project, to which the commission already allocated $10 million, spends more on administrative costs than testing and underserves Black residents.

RELATED: Audit shows Broward heart screening program spends more on administrative costs than testing
RELATED: Audit of Broward heart health program comes as county decides on tax funding

Bogen, who was spearheading the project, had sought a November ballot measure on using a sales tax of 0.25 percent for the program.

The money would have gone toward providing coronary computed tomography angiography screening and other health care for county residents who have no insurance or couldn’t afford primary and hospital care. It would also give millions of dollars to a Level 1 trauma center.

Supporters said it will give people access to a lifesaving test that most cardiologists don't currently perform. Critics said the county shouldn’t be considering a sales tax that would bring in $50 million per year to the program.

The program will be extended through 2026, the commission said.

Information from WLRN was used in this report.
Tags
Health News Florida Broward CountyBroward County Commissionheartheart healthtax
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer