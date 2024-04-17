Broward commissioner withdraws tax request to fund heart screening program

Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen on Tuesday withdrew his request for a surtax to help fund a heart health pilot program.

His decision comes after an audit found the Broward Heart Project, to which the commission already allocated $10 million, spends more on administrative costs than testing and underserves Black residents.

Bogen, who was spearheading the project, had sought a November ballot measure on using a sales tax of 0.25 percent for the program.

The money would have gone toward providing coronary computed tomography angiography screening and other health care for county residents who have no insurance or couldn’t afford primary and hospital care. It would also give millions of dollars to a Level 1 trauma center.

Supporters said it will give people access to a lifesaving test that most cardiologists don't currently perform. Critics said the county shouldn’t be considering a sales tax that would bring in $50 million per year to the program.

The program will be extended through 2026, the commission said.

Information from WLRN was used in this report.