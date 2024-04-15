Panel discusses maintaining gut health and defining community health

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we explore the mysteries and wonders of the gut.

Gut health experts discuss common digestive disorders, the role of "good" bacteria and techniques to promote a healthy gut microbiome.

Guests:



Dr. Jami Kinnucan , gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic.

, gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic. Megan Riehl, clinical psychologist and co-author of Mind Your Gut: The Science-Based, Whole-Body Guide to Living Well With IBS.

Then, program host Dr. Joe Sirven and joins experts in examining social determinants of health and how a care team model can address unmet medical needs within communities.

Guests:



Ana Aragon, journalist and medical student at Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Augustine Chavez, family physician at Mayo Clinic.

Michael Campbell, board-certified ambulatory care pharmacist at Mayo Clinic.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.