AHCA selects five managed care health plans for Medicare program

The state Agency for Health Care Administration on Friday announced plans to award contracts to five health plans to take part in the Medicaid managed-care program.

The contracts will involve tens of billions of dollars in the coming years, with about 3.45 million people receiving health care through the managed-care system as of February, according to data posted on the agency’s website.

The five health plans are Florida Community Care, Humana Medical Plan, Simply Healthcare Plans, Sunshine State Health Plan and South Florida Community Care Network, which does business as Community Care Plan.

A document posted on the agency website indicated Humana, Simply Healthcare and Sunshine State Health Plan would receive statewide contracts, while the other two would receive contracts in regions of the state.

The contracting process has taken the past year, and 11 plans responded to what is known as an “invitation to negotiate” to try to get contracts, information on the website said.

Plans that do not receive contracts can file challenges. The agency is required to go through a procurement process for the contracts every six years.