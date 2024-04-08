DeSantis signs bill to provide skin cancer screenings for state employees

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed seven bills, including a measure requiring health insurance plans for state workers to cover skin-cancer screenings.

DeSantis also signed a bill that designates April as “Hot Car Death Prevention Month” (HB 591).

Lawmakers last month unanimously passed the skin-cancer screening bill (HB 241) after limiting it to state employees.

According to an analysis for the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, the bill will result in an annual increase of $357,580 to the state employee group health plan.

The bill originally filed in September would have required all insurance providers to cover annual screenings. However, the state could have been on the hook for costs and not insurance providers because of rules related to changing Affordable Care Act plans.

The bill was filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, and Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, a dermatologist who says he treats an increasing number of patients with skin cancers.

According to Massullo, about 10 percent of Floridians are diagnosed with skin cancer each year.

The law takes effect July 1, but allows until Jan. 1 for insurance providers to cover the screenings.

The “hot car” measure is meant to raise awareness on the dangers of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle. It takes effect July 1.

Information from the News Service of Florida was used in this report.