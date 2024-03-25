© 2022 Health News Florida



ACA enrollment breaks records in Florida and nationwide, HHS data show

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published March 25, 2024 at 7:58 AM EDT

In Florida, 4,211,902 people chose an ACA plan in 2024.

Americans have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in record numbers: 21.4 million people chose one of the marketplace plans in 2024.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the program has allowed for more Americans than ever to have health insurance.

“More people, especially working people in this country, have access to quality affordable health care than at any point in our history, under President Biden,” said Becerra.

In Florida, 4,211,902 people chose an ACA plan in 2024. According to White House data, that is more than a 200% increase over the number who enrolled in 2020.

Because Florida is one of 10 states that did not expand Medicaid coverage, approximately 823,000 Floridians are in the process of losing that coverage. Becerra said Biden’s budget proposal for 2025 will help to cover those people.

“His budget proposal actually calls for providing Medicaid-like coverage to Americans who live in the 10 remaining states who have chosen not to expand coverage for their people,” Becerra said.

Tags
Health News Florida ACAAffordable Care ActObamacareBiden administrationHHS
