Arguments set in appeal by hospital districts and school boards over opioid settlements

A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal will hear arguments May 7 in a battle between Attorney General Ashley Moody and numerous hospital districts and school boards about opioid epidemic legal settlements.

The Tallahassee-based appeals court issued a notice Tuesday scheduling the arguments.

The hospital districts and school boards appealed last year after Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled that Moody had the authority to enter a series of settlements with the pharmaceutical industry that effectively trumped lawsuits pursued by the hospital districts and school boards.

Moody’s office entered into a series of settlements with companies — with each of the settlements including a “release” of claims filed by local governments.

Some settlements resulted from multistate litigation, while others came as a result of a lawsuit that the attorney general’s office filed in Pasco County.

But the hospital districts and school boards argued that Moody did not have the authority to release their claims.

