Arguments set in appeal by hospital districts and school boards over opioid settlements

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks at a news conference, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office entered into a series of settlements with drug companies with each including a “release” of claims filed by local governments.

A judge had ruled the state had the authority to enter settlements with the pharmaceutical industry that trumped lawsuits pursued by the hospital districts and school boards.

A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal will hear arguments May 7 in a battle between Attorney General Ashley Moody and numerous hospital districts and school boards about opioid epidemic legal settlements.

The Tallahassee-based appeals court issued a notice Tuesday scheduling the arguments.

The hospital districts and school boards appealed last year after Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled that Moody had the authority to enter a series of settlements with the pharmaceutical industry that effectively trumped lawsuits pursued by the hospital districts and school boards.

Moody’s office entered into a series of settlements with companies — with each of the settlements including a “release” of claims filed by local governments.

Some settlements resulted from multistate litigation, while others came as a result of a lawsuit that the attorney general’s office filed in Pasco County.

But the hospital districts and school boards argued that Moody did not have the authority to release their claims.
News Service of Florida
News Service of Florida
