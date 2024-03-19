USF trustees approve starting a degree program for school psychologists

The University of South Florida is preparing to launch a new degree program to train educational specialists in school psychology, amid what one national organization says is a shortage of psychologists at schools.

The USF Board of Trustees on Monday approved a proposal to create the educational specialist in school psychology degree within the College of Education.

The degree program is set to open in the fall semester.

“The proposed new degree program will allow graduates to become credentialed as school psychologists by the Florida Department of Education and become nationally certified school psychologists, a credential regulated by the National Association of School Psychologists,” a description of the program in the board’s agenda documents said.

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends a ratio of 500 students to every school psychologist — a ratio that Florida and almost every other state do not meet. According to the organization’s most recent data, Florida has a ratio of 2,007 students to every school psychologist.

A presentation given to a committee of the trustees last month said the school psychologist program would be recognized by the state university system’s Board of Governors as a program of “strategic emphasis.”

The list of degree programs is intended to “provide highly qualified talent to support Florida’s most critical workforce shortages,” the Board of Governors’ website says.

Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7