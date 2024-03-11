© 2022 Health News Florida



Florida Legislature passes bill preempting local government's heat protections

Health News Florida | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published March 11, 2024 at 8:36 AM EDT
iStock

The move comes just days before Miami-Dade County was expected to vote on its own heat protection ordinance.

Florida lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would prevent local governments from enacting heat protections for workers.

The measure now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill (HB 433) would also prevent local governments from directing wages paid by contractors.

Supporters argue the businesses should be able to determine the wages of workers, while critics say it would hurt workers.

The move comes just days before Miami-Dade County was expected to vote on its own heat protection ordinance. That proposal would require businesses to provide outdoor workers shaded water breaks on hot days.
