Insights and inspiration fill the pages of spring reads on health care topics
Our host interviews authors/experts on subjects such as diabetes management, inequality in medicine and the lasting effects of brain injuries.
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.
On this episode, we spring into the season’s freshest health care reads.
Host Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist, interviews experts on subjects such as diabetes management, inequality in medicine and the lasting effects of brain injuries.
The guests include:
- Science journalist Gary Taubes, author of "Rethinking Diabetes: What Science Reveals About Diet, Insulin, and Successful Treatments."
- Dr. Uche Blackstock, a physician and thought leader on bias and racism in health care who penned "Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine."
- Annie Liontas, professor of writing at George Washington University and author of "Sex with a Brain Injury: On Concussion and Recovery."
Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.
