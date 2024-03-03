© 2022 Health News Florida



Insights and inspiration fill the pages of spring reads on health care topics

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published March 3, 2024 at 11:35 PM EST

Our host interviews authors/experts on subjects such as diabetes management, inequality in medicine and the lasting effects of brain injuries.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we spring into the season’s freshest health care reads.

Host Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist, interviews experts on subjects such as diabetes management, inequality in medicine and the lasting effects of brain injuries.

The guests include:

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Stacey Bennett
