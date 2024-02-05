Proposal would limit the potency of recreational marijuana if legalized

Recreational marijuana isn’t legal in Florida -- yet -- but lawmakers in the House are already looking to regulate it.

A ballot initiative to legalize marijuana for general use is on the ballot in November, but a proposed bill (HB 1269) would place caps on how strong pot products can be.

Inverness Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo says his bill isn’t looking to preempt the will of voters but to make sure the state is ready if it passes.

“This gives them an opportunity to understand that if recreational marijuana passes in our state, whether the likelihood of that is high or low, that they will know that the legislature will step in to protect the public,” Massullo says.

Critics of the bill say it’s premature, and that working to pass a more comprehensive regulation measure if or when citizens approve recreational pot is the better option.