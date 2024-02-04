Experts discuss prioritizing community health and remembering veterans

On this episode of "What’s Health Got To Do With It?" we talk with Dr. Ferdinand Formoso, president of the Duval County Medical Society.

Formoso discusses health care priorities and challenges affecting residents in the Jacksonville region.

We review how the medical society fosters meaningful relationships within the community, collaborating with health care organizations and community groups.

Formoso is a Jacksonville interventional pain medicine specialist as well as a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist.

Afterward, the show turns its attention to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Many times, soldiers returning from overseas don’t come back the same way they left. John Eaton, vice president of complex care at the Wounded Warrior Project, examines the mental health challenges confronting veterans.

Eaton outlines the organization’s mission to assist veterans who are no longer in active service but require support in returning to a sense of normalcy.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

