Jacksonville specialist discusses strategies for navigating maternal mental health

On this episode of "What’s Health Got To Do With It?" we discuss the often-overlooked realm of maternal mental health — a crucial aspect of the motherhood journey.

In the United States, 1 in 5 women grapples with mental health or substance-use disorders during the perinatal period, spanning pregnancy and the year after birth.

Perinatal mental health conditions stand as the leading cause of maternal mortality.

Our guest is Jill Garrett, a Jacksonville psychologist and program director of The Motherhood Space, a maternal mental health service line at Baptist Health and founder of Motherhood Feels, a platform to share information and strategies on maternal mental health.

Afterward, we talk with Carew Papritz, author of "The Legacy Letter: His Wife, His Children, His Final Gift."

Papritz says he strongly believes in the transformative power of gratitude.

He is convinced that teaching children to express thanks through handwritten notes can have a positive effect on their mental well-being.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.



Copyright 2024 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.