Exploring brain health and confronting veterans' suicides

On this episode of "What’s Health Got to Do with It?" we explore the concept of brain health.

The guests are Dr. Natalia Rost, stroke division chief at Massachusetts General Hospital and president-elect of the American Academy of Neurology, and David Evans, CEO at Texas Neurology, a comprehensive neurology practice based in Dallas.

Rost and Evans elaborate on the importance of brain health, emphasizing that it goes beyond preventing occasional memory lapses or misplacing important items.

Veteran suicide

Each year, the Department of Veteran Affairs releases its report on veteran suicides, revealing a concerning increase nationwide since 2021.

But here’s the twist: The Fire Watch report spills the details six months before the official VA data hits.

The Fire Watchis a nonprofit dedicated to ending veterans' suicide.

We chat with Nick Howland, a Navy veteran and executive director of The Fire Watch, who shares insights into the work it is doing in the Jacksonville area.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News 89.9