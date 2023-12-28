Spurred by a new variant, COVID cases in Florida doubled before the holidays

A report released Friday shows the number of COVID-19 cases in Floridadoubled from the previous month, spurred by a new highly contagious variant.

The new variant is called JN.1. It's an omicron offshoot that makes up about 44% of COVID cases across the country, according to the report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC notes that existing COVID vaccines, tests and treatments work well against JN.1.

The South Florida Sun Sentinelreports that the uptick has been accompanied by other illnesses spreading across the state.

The flu is sending thousands of Floridians to hospitals, especially ages 65 and older. RSV, however, appears to be in decline.

Three food products (Quaker Oats granola bars, cantaloupe, onions) in the past month have forced recalls of products or investigations into salmonella outbreaks.

Additionally, a wet fall and winter is flaring mosquito-borne illnesses.

