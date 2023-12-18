A closer look at holographic models and 3D printers in neurosurgery

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we explore the use of holographic models and 3D printers in neurosurgery, and their effects on patient outcomes.

This advanced approach redefines precision and personalization in every procedure. Neurosurgeon Dr. Bernard Bendok, illuminates the dynamic evolution of surgical approaches.

Bendock is the chair of the Neurology Department with the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

Then, author Kenneth Miller takes us on a journey into the realm of sleep science with his latest book, Mapping the Darkness: The Visionary Scientists Who unlocked Mysteries of Sleep.

The book explores the intersection of sleep, brain health and sleep’s unseen content — and the stories of those who navigated the "invisible continent" of slumber.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

