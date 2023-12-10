Quality sleep is important for your health. Experts share keys to a good night

Many people underestimate the restorative power of sleep. Quality sleep is crucial for overall health and cognitive function.

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It," we try to unlock the secrets of quality sleep.

The guests include Eti Ben-Simon, a neuroscientist with the Center for Human Sleep Science at the University of California, Berkeley. Simon’s research focuses on the social and emotional effects of sleep loss on the brain and other parts of the body

Many factors must be considered when attempting to improve sleep practices. Daylight saving time may initially disrupt sleep, but adapting to the change minimizes disruptions.

Recognizing the significant connection between sleep and mental health can have a positive effect on conditions such as anxiety and depression. Understanding the risks and benefits of sleep aids is crucial.

Board-certified sleep medicine specialist Dr. Dennis Soresso from Florida Sleep Solutions in Jacksonville offers valuable tips for assessing whether we’re getting sufficient sleep.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

