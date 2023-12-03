Health care roundtable: Syphilis surge, life expectancy and vaccinations

On this episode, "What's Health Got to Do With It?" hosts a medical roundtable to delve into the latest breakthroughs and emerging trends shaping the health care industry.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a tenfold increase in syphilis cases among newborns in 2022 compared with a decade ago, the highest rates in 30 years. Eighty-eight percent are potentially preventable through timely testing and treatment during pregnancy.

A recent analysis of federal data by the Journal of the American Medical Association reveals the widest gender gap in U.S. life expectancy in almost three decades, showing that women outlive men by nearly six years on average. COVID-19 and the drug overdose epidemic are considered major contributors.

The implications of vaccination efforts for COVID may vary depending on factors such as reaching sufficient immunity levels and the severity of illness reported in cases.

Carolyn Mazure, formerly of the Yale School of Medicine, will lead a Women’s Health Initiative with federal agencies, including Health and Human Services, Defense and Veterans Affairs. The initiative will provide the Biden administration with recommendations to advance women’s health research, focusing on disparities in race, ethnicity and disability.

Recent research, published in the Journal of Athletic Training, shows that teenagers, especially boys, with a history of multiple concussions within a year are twice as likely to consider, plan or attempt suicide compared with their peers. It marked the first study to explore this link in a representative sample of U.S. high school students.

Dr. Daniel Correa, deputy chief of neurology at Montefiore Medical Center and assistant professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

Dr. Denise Millstine, women’s health internist and integrative medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Chad Nielsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention at the University of Florida Health Jacksonville.

The history of Bellevue Hospital

Author Mary Marcus shares insights into her latest book, which explores the history of one of the United States’ most renowned hospitals: Bellevue Hospital in the heart of New York City.

Marcus shares a compelling story in the early 1960s, when teenage nursing students navigated the challenges of Bellevue Hospital amid the Vietnam War and citywide upheavals, growing from adolescents into seasoned caregivers.

